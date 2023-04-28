Low pressure tracking across the region has brought rain back to the Miami Valley. We will see some dry time today, but even during the afternoon, the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms continues. Highs will be mild, in the mid 60s.

Any precip will move out by the evening, and it looks mostly dry tonight. Saturday will also be mostly dry, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms returning by evening.

TODAY: Morning rain becoming more scattered in the afternoon. There is a chance of a couple thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy and mild. High 64

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with an isolated shower. Low 48

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with the chance of showers and thunderstorms towards evening. High 67

SUNDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. High 57

Sunday will be much cooler with a continued chance for some on and off showers. Windy conditions will develop as it remains quite cool early next week.