We will see lots of clouds around the area today, and after some areas of morning drizzle or sprinkles, it will dry out for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be seasonable, but chilly, with highs in the upper 40s.

Dry weather will continue tonight and through the daylight hours of Tuesday. By Tuesday night, a strong cold front will be approaching. This will bring windy conditions, and scattered showers and the chance of thunderstorms.

TODAY: Cloudy and seasonably chilly. High 47

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, becoming breezy and milder. High 58

TUESDAY NIGHT: Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 50

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers and the chance of thunder, otherwise windy and mostly cloudy with temperatures turning colder. Early high near 50

Colder air will move in behind the cold front on Wednesday. High temperatures will occur early in the day, with falling temperatures in the afternoon.