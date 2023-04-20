A cold front moves in on Friday, and showers will develop. There is also a chance of thunder. The front will move slowly across the area. A low pressure system develops and lifts along the boundary Friday night. This will keep rain chances high through early Saturday. A few showers will still be possible at times on Saturday in much cooler air.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Low 60

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. High 65, falling later in the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Periods of rain and turning chilly. Low 44

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a few showers at times. High 52

Sunday’s high temperature will struggle to get much above 50 degrees. Sunday night, as the clouds break up, we expect areas of frost to develop. Lows will drop into the low to mid-30s Monday morning.