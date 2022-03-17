Overnight, clouds will continue to increase in advance of our next rainmaker. As a system moves in from the plains Friday, we will see shower and thunderstorm chances increase late in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms could have strong winds embedded within them.



TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. South wind under 10 mph. Low 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild, showers developing later in the afternoon, chance of a thunderstorm. Southeast wind 5-12 mph. High 68

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers and a chance of evening thunderstorms. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with periods of light rain. High 53

It will be cooler this weekend with temperatures in the 50s and on and off light rain. Showers will end early Sunday, and some sunshine will return during the day.