A beautiful but very warm day is on tap. A perfect afternoon for the pool or to enjoy the Troy Strawberry festival. You may also notice a bit of haze today and especially on Monday due to smoke from the Canadian wild fires.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine, breezy at times, a bit cooler. High 87

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cooler. Low 54

MONDAY: Hazy skies and warm. High 83.

A cold front travels through the Miami Valley on Tuesday and there is a very low chance of rain. Temperatures drop into the 70s for highs Wednesday and Thursday and then start an upward trend for next weekend.