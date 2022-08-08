Showers and thunderstorms become more likely tonight and Tuesday as a slow moving cold front pushes into the region. It won’t be as hot on Tuesday, but humidity levels will remain high.

TONIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers and a chance of thunder. Low 67

WEDNESDAY: Clouds becoming mixed with a little sun, chance of a few showers. High 82

A secondary cold front will move through Thursday night. That is the one that will really drop humidity and temperatures for Friday and the weekend.