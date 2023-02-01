Under partly cloudy skies, we will drop into the upper 10s and low 20s around the Miami Valley tonight. Thursday won’t be as cold as afternoon temperatures climb to near 40, and we expect a lot of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High near 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 14

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cold with a very slight chance of a flurry. High 22

Another surge of arctic air arrives for Friday, but temperatures moderate again over the weekend.