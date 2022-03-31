Showers tonight will mix with and change to snow showers as it turns a lot colder. Lows drop to near freezing. Friday will feature some scattered morning snow showers, then clouds begin to break in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Scattered rain to snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Breezy and colder. Low 33

FRIDAY: Scattered morning snow showers ending around noon or early afternoon, then clouds becoming mixed with afternoon sun, breezy and chilly. High 45

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Some morning sun, otherwise increasing clouds and cool with a chance of evening showers. High 55

A few more showers will move in Saturday evening. These will continue overnight, but dry weather returns on Sunday.