Today will be a mostly dry day across the Miami Valley. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds, and mild temperatures. Highs will hit the upper 60s this afternoon. There is just a 10-20 percent chance of an isolated shower passing by after lunchtime, but many of us won’t have to worry about rain.

Overnight it will remain mostly cloudy but dry. On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms become likely as a cold front moves in. There is the potential for severe storms, with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The timing for the worst of the weather looks to be in the evening and into the overnight hours.

TODAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. A slight chance of an isolated afternoon shower. High 68

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming windy. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low 48

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60

Dry weather returns on Thursday. It will be partly sunny and a little cooler, with highs near 60-degrees.