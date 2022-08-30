Tonight, under clear skies, temperatures will turn cooler as they drop into the 50s. Wednesday will be a nice, sunny day with continued low humidity.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 56

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 84

Sunshine will be back in full force on Thursday with highs again in the low 80s. It will be warming up as we head into the holiday weekend. We expect upper 80s Saturday and Sunday afternoon along with more humidity.