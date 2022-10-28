Under clear skies tonight, look for temperatures to drop into the 30s. Saturday looks great with plenty of sunshine and milder temperatures in the afternoon, reaching well into the 60s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 38

SATURDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Low 47

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers developing. High 64

Clouds return Saturday night. Finally by mid to late afternoon on Sunday, showers will move into the Miami Valley. Showers will linger into Monday, Halloween. Hopefully, showers move out in time for the Trick or Treaters in the evening.