Another cool night is on the way with lows again dropping into the 40s. Saturday will bring a lot of sunshine, although a few more clouds will move in, and afternoon temperatures will be nice, reaching near 80 degrees. Rain chances start to rise Saturday night along with increasing clouds.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 48

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High upper 70 to near 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of a late night shower. Low 58

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers, chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. High 73

The best chance of rain over the next several days will be on Sunday. Nice weather returns for much of next week.