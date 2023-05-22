A cool night is on the way under mostly clear skies and not as chilly as Sunday night. We will see more sunshine on Tuesday with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming breezy. High 80

A cold front will head our way on Wednesday. In the afternoon, it will get a little breezy, and we will see a few more clouds around. But the front looks to come through dry. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front for the second half of the week.