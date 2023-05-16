Look for clearing skies tonight as dry weather returns. Wednesday will feature a lot of sunshine, although there could be a little high level smoke from the Canadian forest fires out west, and it will be a very pleasant day!

TONIGHT: Clearing and cooler. Low 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 70

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 43

THURSDAY: Sunny and continued nice. High 76

The beautiful weather will continue on Thursday with sunshine and seasonable afternoon temperatures. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Friday.