Tonight looks clear and cool. It will be a great night to open up the windows with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The nice weather continues on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 63

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little more humid. High 82

A few more clouds will be around on Sunday with only very low rain chances. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in on Monday.