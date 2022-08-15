It will be dry overnight into Tuesday morning. Again in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a couple isolated showers from popping up. That low rain chance continues into Wednesday

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low near 60

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon/early evening shower. High near 80

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm. High near 80

Those low rain chances linger through the middle part of the week. Dry conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday. We’ll enjoy more sun those days and slightly warmer temperatures. Rain chances go up over the weekend.