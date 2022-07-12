It will be clear and a little cooler tonight as winds drop off. Wednesday will be another nice day although there is a slight chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening hours, especially north of US 36.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon, pleasantly warm. There is a slight chance of a late afternoon or evening shower or thunderstorm. High 84

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 82

Nice weather will be around through Friday before the heat and humidity return.