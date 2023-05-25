With clear skies and light winds, another chilly night is on the way as low temperatures drop into the 40s. Look for blue skies Friday and warmer temperatures in the afternoon, reach the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 44

FRIDAY: Sunny, a bit breezy and pleasant. High 76

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low near 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 78

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon or evening shower, mainly south and east of Dayton. High 77

Slight rain chances start to show up on Sunday as a system moves south of the area. Right now, the rain chance is low and limited to our southern counties. We will continue to watch this through the weekend, but for the most part, the holiday weekend will be dry and pleasant.