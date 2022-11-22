Overnight will again be clear and cold with lows dropping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. On Wednesday, it will be dry for regional travel with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be even warmer, reaching the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasantly cool. High 58

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, not as cold. Low 36

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny with thickening clouds later in the day, pleasant. High near 60

The holiday will be dry, but showers move in Thursday night. Scattered showers will continue to be possible on Black Friday, mainly in the morning. Look for cooler temperatures on Friday as well.