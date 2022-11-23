Overnight, we will notice high clouds moving into the Miami Valley. It will stay dry, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thanksgiving. We expect the daylight hours to remain dry with the chance for showers arriving after 10 pm.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 36

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny continued nice. High near 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with showers developing in the evening. Low 43

BLACK FRIDAY: Chance of a few early morning showers, then clouds mixed with afternoon sun, a little cooler. High 52

Showers will linger into early Friday morning before ending. It looks dry for the Grande Illumination in downtown Dayton Friday evening. Saturday will be milder with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon. For the most part, the same weather is expected in Columbus for the OSU-Xichigan game, not bad at all for late November. Rain becomes likely again Saturday night and Sunday.