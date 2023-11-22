Tonight will remain mostly cloudy with lows near freezing. On Thursday, it will be a cold but dry Turkey Trot in the morning. Early clouds give way to sunshine with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 32

THANKSGIVING: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and cool. High 52

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and cold. Low near 30

BLACK FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, a little colder. High 42

Dry weather will persist through Black Friday shopping, but it will be a chilly day with highs only reaching the low 40s. That chilly air will stick around through the weekend. There is even a chance of rain and snow showers on Sunday.