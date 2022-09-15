High pressure over the region will bring another beautiful day to the Miami Valley. After some areas of morning fog, we expect mostly sunny conditions to develop for the afternoon. It will be slightly warmer than yesterday, but still pleasant, with highs in the low 80s.

Overnight looks clear and calm again, so areas of fog will once again be possible. We’ll finish the week with more gorgeous weather on Friday.

TODAY: Becoming sunny and warm. High 82

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with areas of fog. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and a touch warmer. High 84

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. High 86

The weekend looks dry, but very summerlike! Highs will push into the mid and upper 80s, and humidity will come up slightly. Rain chances hold off until early next week.