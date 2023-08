High pressure builds in tonight bringing clear skies and light winds. That means a cool start for the first day of August.

TONIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 58

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 85

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low near 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

We will see a slow warming trend throughout the week with only a low chance of rain on Thursday. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s by late week.