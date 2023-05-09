Tonight will be a little chilly under a mostly clear sky. Lows dip into the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will feature more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear and a little chilly. Low 47

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. High 82

The beautiful weather will continue on Thursday, and it gets even warmer. For Friday into the weekend, a stationary front sets up in the region. This will keep the weather unsettled with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms.