It will be clear and cool again tonight with lows dropping into the mid to upper 50s. And on Thursday, more sun is expected. High temperatures will be a touch warmer, reaching the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 58

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and slightly more humid. High 88

Humidity will come up a little by Friday afternoon, but more so over the weekend. It looks hot both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 80s. We have the chance of a few spotty showers or thunderstorms over Labor Day weekend.