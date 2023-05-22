Temperatures will run just above normal for a few days. We will enjoy plenty of sunshine today, with some thin, high clouds around at times. Highs will be up near 80 degrees.

Overnight looks mostly clear and cool. And we will see more sunshine on Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 80s in the afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with some high clouds. Pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 83

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and becoming breezy. High 80

A cold front will head our way on Wednesday. In the afternoon, it will get a little breezy and we will see a few more clouds around. But the front looks to come through dry. Temperatures will turn cooler behind the front for the second half of the week.