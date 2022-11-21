Look for clear skies and another cold night around the region with low temperatures dipping into the 20s. Tuesday will be another bright, sunny day, and highs will reach the low 50s. Even warmer readings are expected Wednesday and on Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 26

TUESDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low near 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a nice day, still cool. High 55

THANKSGIVING: Partly sunny and cool. High 57

Dry weather will continue, regionally, for the big travel day on Wednesday. Thanksgiving looks good with increasing afternoon clouds. The next chance for showers arrives Thanksgiving evening into the night.