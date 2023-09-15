We are in for a fantastic Friday here in the Miami Valley. We’ll see full sunshine, low humidity and pleasant temperatures. It looks like a great evening for high school football, or even a fire in the backyard, as temperatures will drop back into the 60s.

Saturday will start with plenty of sunshine, and temperatures will be nice and warm, reaching near 80 degrees. We will see increasing clouds in the afternoon, but it will be a dry day. Rain chances start to rise Saturday night.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 48

SATURDAY: Morning sun, and then increasing afternoon clouds. High 80

SUNDAY: Clouds and some sun with scattered showers. High 73

There is a better chance of a few scattered showers on Sunday. Overall, the precipitation will be light, and then it’s back to dry weather next week.