A weak cool front drops through the Miami Valley tonight bringing spotty evening showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for rain are in the northern Miami Valley, mostly north of I-70. Rain quickly diminishes after sunset and the sky will become clear to partly cloudy.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm, otherwise partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cooler. Low 58

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued pleasantly warm. High 84

Dry weather will be around through Saturday. It will be a little more humid Saturday morning for the Dragons’ 5 K race. Sunday and Monday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Highs through the weekend stay in the 80s.