Humidity will remain high this morning, but will lower for the afternoon. It will feel much more comfortable later today. Highs will be just below normal, topping out in the low 80s with dry weather expected.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and pleasantly mild, with lows in the mid 60s. We can’t rule out a few spotty sprinkles. On Tuesday, active weather returns to the region with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and turning less humid. High 83

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, nice and mild with the slight chance of a few sprinkles. Low 64

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 79

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84

Rain chances will continue on Wednesday and Thursday as a front lingers in the region. The front will eventually push through as a cold front and usher in some very pleasant weather for Friday and the upcoming weekend.