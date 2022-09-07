Wow! The pay-off from the early-week rain has arrived–low humidity and lots of sunshine! As high pressure continues sliding into the Miami Valley from the northwest, we’ll enjoy more dry, comfortable conditions the next couple of days. We’ll also enjoy lots of sunshine.

It’ll be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s Thursday warming to the mid 80s Friday.

TONIGHT: Clear, calm and comfortably cool. Low 56

THURSDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Continued comfy. High 80

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, calm and comfortably cool. Low 59

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 84

Enjoy these next two days because our next weather-maker will arrive over the weekend. While we’ll be able to salvage a good chunk of Saturday before the rain moves in, Sunday will likely be quite wet. You’ll need the rain gear for the Bengals-Steelers game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.