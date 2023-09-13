Tonight will be clear with lows mostly in the mid-upper 40s. After some patchy morning fog on Thursday, we expect another nice day with sunshine and 70s.

TONIGHT: Clearing and cool with patchy late night fog possible. Low 48

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued nice. High 73

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 48

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued pleasant. High 76

Gorgeous September weather continues Friday and into the start of the weekend. We need more rain, but the next chance does not arrive until Sunday, and even that doesn’t look very impressive.