Due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires, the Air Quality Alert has been extended into Friday throughout the Miami Valley. Another cool night is on the way, and Friday will be pleasant except for degraded air quality.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cool. Low near 50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm but still some haze. High 78

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer. High 85

It warms up a bit over the weekend with highs in the 80s. Rain chances are back in the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Highs drop back into the 70s early next week.