DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rain ends today, dry tonight for New Year’s Eve
We are tracking a cold front through the Miami Valley this morning. Once the front passes, rain comes to an end and temperatures should drop a few degrees with the front. Tonight, it turns much colder than it has been, however normal high this time of the year is 38 degrees. Expect dry weather as you head out for evening celebrations to welcome in 2023.
TODAY: Rain ends by afternoon. Mostly cloudy. High 54. Temperatures drop a few degrees with the front.
NEW YEAR’S EVE (TONIGHT): Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 37
NEW YEAR’S DAY(SUNDAY): Variable clouds. Mild. High 54
We start out 2023 with the possibility of near record or record high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as the mercury rises into the 60s. Tuesday a storm system brings in chances for showers and storms. Turning seasonably colder with chances of rain and snow showers on Thursday.