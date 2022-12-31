The Downtown Area of Dayton Ohio as seen from the bike trails along the Great Miami River. (Getty Images)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Rain ends today, dry tonight for New Year’s Eve

We are tracking a cold front through the Miami Valley this morning. Once the front passes, rain comes to an end and temperatures should drop a few degrees with the front. Tonight, it turns much colder than it has been, however normal high this time of the year is 38 degrees. Expect dry weather as you head out for evening celebrations to welcome in 2023.

TODAY: Rain ends by afternoon. Mostly cloudy. High 54. Temperatures drop a few degrees with the front.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (TONIGHT): Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 37

NEW YEAR’S DAY(SUNDAY): Variable clouds. Mild. High 54

We start out 2023 with the possibility of near record or record high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as the mercury rises into the 60s. Tuesday a storm system brings in chances for showers and storms. Turning seasonably colder with chances of rain and snow showers on Thursday.