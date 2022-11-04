Breezy conditions develop today, and the strong southerly flow will bring in even warmer air. Highs will be near 75-degrees this afternoon, very close to the record high of 76, which was set back in 2003. We will see sunshine filtered by thin, high clouds at times, but we do expect a dry finish to the week.

Saturday gets windy! Winds will be sustained between 15 and 25 mph, and will gust as high as 45 mph as a cold front approaches. Showers will also develop Saturday afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and cool. Low 58

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers developing. High 72

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High 70

It will dry out for the second half of the weekend, as we enjoy and extra hour of sleep! Don’t forget to set the clocks BACK one hour Saturday night!