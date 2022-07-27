Muggy weather will continue through Thursday with scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind a cold front for Friday and the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly late afternoon. High 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 65

FRIDAY: Chance of an early morning shower, then partly sunny and turning less humid. High 80

The weather looks to be cooperating as we head into the Dayton Air Show and Celtic Festival weekend. The mornings will start cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s, and it will feel pleasantly warm in the afternoon with highs in the low-mid 80s.