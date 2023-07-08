Scattered showers and storms are possible today and on Sunday. Better chances today. We may experience more than one round of activity with a complex rolling through Indiana this morning and more development possible this afternoon. A very low chance of storms becoming severe this afternoon. You will also notice the higher humidity as well today.

TODAY: Periods of showers and storms. Humid. High 81.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms possible. Muggy. Low 66

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Isolated showers and storms. Not as humid. High near 80.

A warming trend for the week ahead. Unsettled weather returns Wednesday afternoon through Friday.