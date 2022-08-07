The heat and humidity will continue tonight and through tomorrow. Dew points will be in the 70s over the next few days. Heat index values tomorrow will get to the upper 90s, with actual temperatures getting up to 90 degrees tomorrow. There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chances of showers and storms will continue into Thursday, then cool down significantly, for the weekend.



Tonight: A low of 73 degrees. A chance for some thunderstorms as the sun goes down. Partly cloudy otherwise.



Tomorrow: A high of 90 degrees. Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 71 degrees. Partly cloudy with chances of thunderstorms..

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction