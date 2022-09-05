Showers and thunderstorms are now widespread throughout the Miami Valley. Those chances will continue thru labor day and high humidity will continue as well. Labor day highs will be near 80. Tomorrow will get in the upper 70s, with shower chances again, followed up by low chances of precipitation the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay cool for the most part over the 7-day period. Early indications lead to another wet weekend.

Today: A high of 80 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms, flooding possible with cloudy skies

Tonight: A low of 67 degrees. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm with cloudy skies.

Tomorrow: A high of 79. Mostly cloudy with showers possible.