Humid and hot to end the work week. Temperatures will get in the upper 80s this afternoon with dew points in the mid 60s, making it feel a bit warmer than it will be. Tonight is quiet, and tomorrow should be as well. A small chance of a shower later in the day, but unlikely. Temperatures will get to 90, and on Sunday will get to 91. Strong storms are possible Sunday going into Monday with a big cooldown as storms move out.



Today: A high of 89 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

Tonight: A low of 65 degrees. Clouds increasing late in the night.

Tomorrow: A high of 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies, with a small chance of a late afternoon shower.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction