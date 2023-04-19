After a cold and frosty morning, it will warm up quickly this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and we will enjoy plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will not be as cold, dropping into the mid 50s. It will be a great day and night to keep the windows open!

Thursday will be even warmer. Highs will be in the low 80s, and the wind will pick up. We expect a southwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph, and occasional gusts 30 to 35 mph. Dry weather will continue.

TODAY: Areas of morning frost, otherwise mostly sunny and warmer. High 76

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High 82 (record high is 85 set in 1915)

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers and the chance of thunder. High 67

A cold front moving in on Friday will bring the return of showers and the chance of thunder. Temperatures will be cooler, but seasonable, with highs in the upper 60s. It looks even cooler over the weekend.