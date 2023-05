Near normal conditions continue into Sunday. Clouds and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s through the afternoon. Cloudy skies will continue into the night, with a small chance of an isolated shower. We will see temperatures drop to the upper 50s overnight, and clouds will begin your Memorial Day. By the afternoon clouds will begin to clear, and mostly sunny skies will be in place. Expect highs in the mid 80s, staying dry. The rest of the week will feature temperatures in the 90s and sunshine.

