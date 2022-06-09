A lot quieter today as temperatures will be cooler. Highs in the mid 70s with decreasing clouds. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times this afternoon. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid to lower 50s and staying dry. Clouds increase becoming mostly cloudy by later in the afternoon and showers move in by the evening tomorrow and stick around through parts of the night. Some chances of showers on Saturday and Sunday. Much hotter next Tuesday and Wednesday as we could see the 90s.



Today: A high of 75 degrees. Decreasing clouds.



Tonight: A low of 55 degrees. Partly cloudy.



Tomorrow: A high of 76 degrees. Showers possible later in the afternoon and evening.

