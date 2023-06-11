Much needed rain is in the forecast for today. Scattered showers and storms are possible. However there is a chance that the best rain heads to our south. Just depends on the track of the storm system. There should be breaks with dry weather this afternoon and temperatures rise into the 70s.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Periods of showers and storms. High 76

TONIGHT: Evening showers and storms. Gusty winds. Low 55

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy & cooler. High 72

Tuesday there is a chance of a few showers and storms along with gusty winds and highs.