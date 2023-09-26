Showers move in tonight, and there is even a chance of thunder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be around Wednesday. Some storms may be stronger in the afternoon. The thunderstorms will have the potential to produce a damaging wind gust or large hail. High temperatures will be close to normal, in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 60

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 75

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, chance of thunder. Low 60

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High 73

Rain chances will continue on Thursday. It will then dry out for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Look for warmer temperatures as we end September and head into October.