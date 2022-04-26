Temperatures will run below normal for the next few days as a cooler air mass has taken over the Miami Valley. Expect dry and breezy conditions this afternoon, with highs in the mid 50s. With some clearing overnight, frost is likely, and a freeze is possible in some areas. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 2am and continue through 9am Wednesday.

After a frosty morning, we will enjoy a lot of sun Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be cool again, only reaching the mid 50s. More frost is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 55

TONIGHT: Clearing and cold with scattered frost. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Morning frost, then mostly sunny continued breezy and cool. High 56

THURSDAY: Morning frost, then partly sunny and cool. High 57

Dry weather is expected through the end of the week. It will get warmer over the weekend, but the chance for showers returns.