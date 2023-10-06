Any spotty showers early tonight come to an end. Dry weather is expected for the rest of the night with chilly temperatures, dropping into the low 40s. Saturday will start off with some sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon, and we will have the slight chance of a few spotty light showers.

TONIGHT: A few spotty showers, then partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Becoming mostly cloudy with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Breezy and much cooler. High 56

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low near 40

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a spotty afternoon shower possible. Continued cool. High 57

Chilly weather continues on Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the upper 30s to near 40. The afternoon will be another cool day in the 50s with clouds and a slight shower chance. A shower will still be possible Monday, and milder temperatures return for the middle of next week.