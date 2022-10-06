A cold front moves through after midnight bringing more clouds and even the chance of a few late night sprinkles. Sprinkles may linger past sunrise. Behind the front, it will be much cooler for Friday and the weekend. Friday will be breezy with highs only reaching the upper 50s. Friday night, frost is possible as lows drop into the low to mid-30s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of late night sprinkles. Low 47

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and a slight chance of a sprinkle early, then mixed clouds and sun, breezy and much cooler. High 58

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder with areas of frost late. Low 35

SATURDAY: Morning frost, then mostly sunny and cool. High 58