Much cooler air flows in behind a cold front tonight. The wind will stay up, and we expect overnight low temperatures to eventually drop into the mid to upper 40s. You may be looking for that warm blanket in the morning.

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy and much cooler. Low 47

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 44

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 74

Going into the holiday weekend, we will see a warming trend over the next several days with highs in the 70s and 80s. Little, if any, chance of rain is expected for the long weekend.