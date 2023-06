Overnight, showers and thunderstorms rolled through ahead of a cold front. Since the cold front has moved through temperatures will be much cooler to begin the weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s with sunshine by the afternoon. We will get back to the 80s quickly though, as Saturday features a high of 82 with lots of sunshine. Father’s Day is even warmer with highs in the upper 80s, and staying dry.

